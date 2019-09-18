Planting bamboo would be banned under a proposed Patchogue law.

Village officials have set a public hearing to discuss adding chapter 150 to the village code, which would regulate bamboo.

The hearing comes after a homeowner complained last month of a neighbor’s bamboo growing underneath his fence and destroying his property, village officials said.

“Bamboo is very invasive and we want to try and control it,” said Deputy Mayor Jack Krieger, who sponsored the resolution for the ban.

The hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15, a rare Tuesday night meeting.

“You can’t plant that species of plant anywhere in the village,” Christopher Bianco, a Patchogue Village attorney, said of the proposed law if adopted. “If it’s existing, you can keep it but it can’t be 10 feet within a property line or a street. You have to find a way to contain it because what happens is the bamboo will spread like wildfire when it grows.”