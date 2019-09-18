TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Evening
SEARCH
65° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Planting bamboo would be banned under a proposed Patchogue law

A view of an invasive bamboo shoot in

A view of an invasive bamboo shoot in Medford on March 28, 2012. Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Print

Planting bamboo would be banned under a proposed Patchogue law.

Village officials have set a public hearing to discuss adding chapter 150 to the village code, which would regulate bamboo.

The hearing comes after a homeowner complained last month of a neighbor’s bamboo growing underneath his fence and destroying his property, village officials said.

“Bamboo is very invasive and we want to try and control it,” said Deputy Mayor Jack Krieger, who sponsored the resolution for the ban.

The hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15, a rare Tuesday night meeting.

“You can’t plant that species of plant anywhere in the village,” Christopher Bianco, a Patchogue Village attorney, said of the proposed law if adopted. “If it’s existing, you can keep it but it can’t be 10 feet within a property line or a street. You have to find a way to contain it because what happens is the bamboo will spread like wildfire when it grows.”

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Assemb. Michael LiPetri, at podium, stands with other New task force to focus on water quality problems
Suffolk County police converge at the Port Jefferson Port Jefferson ferry evacuated after 'misunderstanding' about threat
Helping horses adjust after injury or trauma so Officials: East Islip grad killed in riding accident
Topgolf is planning to open a driving range Topgolf gets key approval to open first LI venue
Vinny Rios, of Bay Shore, goes for a Forecast: Partly cloudy, high in the low 70s
Greta Thunberg, second from right, the 16-year-old climate Greta Thunberg to senators: Try harder on climate change
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search