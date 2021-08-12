Divers surveying the waters off Plum Island earlier this month didn’t find so much as a fishing line, bottlecap or any sign of plastic pollution that plagues much of the world’s waterways.

They did see plenty of anemones and northern star coral in the pristine waters surrounding the 800-acre island that has only been accessible to a small number of researchers at the USDA’s animal research facility since 1954.

The dive, which ran Aug. 2-6, was conducted by the New York Natural Heritage Program and sponsored by the nonprofit Save the Sound through donors. InnerSpace Scientific Diving of Albany was contracted to do the work.

The divers spent five days exploring the underwater world 1 square meter at a time at depths ranging from 10 feet to 30 feet.

"It’s not surprising, but everything that’s available for space is pretty much filled with life, whether it’s animal life or plant life," said Dan Marelli, one of the four scientist divers who explored the area. "Then we get into sand flats and we go a little bit deeper and it’s muddy sand. Folks consider that stuff to be lifeless, but there’s actually a lot of life down there below the surface layer."

The August exploration expands on a 2019 dive that was smaller in scope. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County conducted a separate dive this month to take inventory of eelgrass beds closer to the shore.

Scientists will analyze the data and the heritage program, and Save the Sound will publish a report that advocates hope can be used to support efforts to permanently conserve the land mass.

As federal officials prepare to move the USDA operation to a new facility in Manhattan, Kansas, the Preserve Plum Island Coalition, made up of 116 New York, Connecticut and national groups and individuals, is working on conservation efforts.

A report released by the coalition in 2020 recommended the island become a sanctuary area for wildlife, preservation of the Army fort, with guided tours added, an educational facility on the island’s east side and a research facility on the west side.

Most of Plum Island has been undisturbed by humans since Fort Terry was deactivated in 1949 after World War II.

"Approximately 600 acres of Plum Island has been really, undeveloped, untrammeled for 70 plus years," said Louise Harrison, New York Natural Areas coordinator for Save the Sound, which coordinates the Preserve Plum Island Coalition

A diverse habitat, which typically can support more types of life than a simple environment, is another part of the biological diversity, Harrison said. The island is where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Long Island Sound meets Gardiners Bay. Adding to the complexity is the relatively sandy south side of the island juxtaposed with glacially deposited boulders on the north, she said.

"We think that this information is going to go a long way towards convincing people who need to be convinced we should preserve Plum Island in perpetuity," Harrison said. "Natural resources are part of our cultural heritage."