TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Feds to spend $1.5M to stabilize ironwork at historic Plum Island Lighthouse

The $1.5 million will stabilize rusted-out ironwork at

The $1.5 million will stabilize rusted-out ironwork at the door and top of the Plum Island Lighthouse, which dates to the 1800s.    Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By Megan Dollar megan.dollar@newsday.com
Print

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Army Corps of Engineers will allocate $1.5 million of their yearly budget toward the restoration of the historic Plum Island Lighthouse, Rep. Lee Zeldin announced Tuesday.

Years of neglect and exposure to the elements have caused exterior rusting, a deteriorating roof and an asbestos-laden interior, said Ted Webb, chairman of the Southold Town Historic Preservation Commission. 

“It probably needs a couple coats of paint,” he said. “It’s just rusting away.”

The $1.5 million will stabilize rusted-out ironwork at the door and top of the lighthouse. Webb said he thinks more will need to be done to preserve the historic building. 

The lighthouse, which Homeland Security owns, dates to the 1800s and guided mariners through Plum Gut for more than 100 years. It was deactivated by the Coast Guard in the late 1970s and was replaced by a modern structure. Plum Island Lighthouse is listed on federal, state and local historic landmark registers.

“It is part of not just our local history, but our American maritime history,” Webb said. “We really have to save it.”

In addition to chairing Southold’s historic preservation commission, Webb said he has a lifelong love for Plum Island and the lighthouse. He has visited the structure almost daily for six years while narrating lighthouse cruises around the North Fork.

Webb and other Southold preservation activists have been seeking funding to repair the lighthouse for more than a year, but Webb said Zeldin’s interest in preserving the historic landmark accelerated the effort.

“Plum Island is not just a natural resource, but a cultural and historic monument with a rich history,” Zeldin (R-Shirley) said in a statement. “We must invest in its future by committing to protecting its past and restoring Plum Island Lighthouse.”

Restoration work is scheduled to be completed by December 2020.

By Megan Dollar megan.dollar@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

This Medford cottage was built in 1935 and 3 'tiny homes' on LI for sale for under $300,000
The Calverton property includes a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house Organic LI farm lists for $989,000
Fashion designer Nicole Miller in the living room Designer offers tips for decorating with all your stuff
Mary Grecco, a.k.a. Mermaid Rose, entertains at Adi Mermaid will swim at LI kids' birthday parties
Josh Raeben, the assistant chief at the Saltaire Saltaire fire department celebrates turning 50
John Steinbeck spent much of the final 13 New Sag Harbor park to honor John Steinbeck 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search