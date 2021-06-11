A multiyear process to compile an application to get nominated for state and national historic designation has paid off for a Fire Island community.

Point O'Woods Historic District is one of 15 locations across the state and the only location on Long Island to be nominated in the latest round of recommendations, according to a release announcing the nominations from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Janet Hurley, president of the Point O’ Woods Association said in an email that the community welcomed the opportunity to document its unique history.

"Point O’Woods is honored to be recognized for its important social and architectural history by the New York State Board for Historic Preservation," Hurley said in a statement.

State and national register listings can assist owners in revitalizing properties, making them eligible for various public preservation programs and services, such as matching state grants and state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits, according to state officials.

The hamlet is located in the center of Fire Island and encompasses more than 150 acres of a former Chautauqua resort founded in 1894 with support from Methodist church ministers.

According to Hurley the mission of the Long Island Chautauqua Assembly Association was to establish a seaside resort that offered educational, religious, cultural, and scientific programs.

Get the Suffolk news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"The Chautauqua assembly failed financially in 1898, but in that same year the Point O’Woods Association was formed to purchase the land and other assets," the statement said. "The Point O’Woods Association still operates this private summer resort, retaining many of the original Chautauqua guiding principles."

The community is maintained without automobile roads and is characterized by a variety of large, shingled bungalows and beach cottages.

Nominated locations in New York City include a Brooklyn synagogue and a mosque, a church in the Bronx, and a cemetery and mausoleum on Staten Island.

Other sites nominated this year are in the Capital District, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson, Southern Tier and Western New York.

Once recommendations are approved by the state historic preservation officer, the properties are listed on the New York State Register of Historic Places and then nominated to the National Register of Historic Places, where they are reviewed and, once approved, entered into the National Register.