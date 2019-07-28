TODAY'S PAPER
LI politicians, police push for legislation against attacks on police

Suffolk County executive Steve Bellone, addresses the issues

Suffolk County executive Steve Bellone, addresses the issues of harrassment of NYC police officers, during a press conference at the Dennison building in Hauppauge on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Long Island elected officials and police are working to draft legislation "to deter violent acts against public safety professionals" in the wake of water bucket attacks against officers in New York City that were caught on video, officials said.

A coalition that included Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, State Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford), Suffolk County Police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart gathered Sunday in Hauppauge to discuss legislation meant to thwart such attacks.

Brooks said he hopes to work with his colleagues in the legislature to craft a “comprehensive” law with “realistic penalties” that would prohibit any liquid, gel, gas or vapor from being hurled at a police officer or first responder. He said he hopes a bill could be ready when the legislature resumes in January.

Bellone gave his support to a potential bill, noting the number of NYPD officers who live in Suffolk and Nassau counties. He stressed the danger police officers face and cited NYPD officer Anthony Sanchez, who was killed while responding to a robbery in 1997 and NYPD Det. Peter Figoski, killed in the line of duty in 2011. Both men were from West Babylon where Bellone lives and a playground there was dedicated in Figoski’s memory on Saturday.

“An attack on any police officer is an attack on all police officers,” Bellone said.

The legislation is a response to “several incidents where police officers were assailed with buckets and doused with water,” officials said in a statement.

Videos have surfaced this month of police officers being soaked with water in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Harlem.

In a Bronx attack, about a dozen men and women were captured on video hurling buckets of water at two female officers. The water damaged a police vest and cellphone, according to published reports. In the Harlem attack, an officer was hit in the back of the head with an empty bucket, officials said.

Three men have since been arrested in connection with the incidents and are facing charges including disorderly conduct and harassment.

“This kind of activity will not be tolerated and has to stop,” Brooks said. “We cannot allow first responders and law enforcement officers to have to think about the possibility that they are responding to an incident where someone is going to take some kind of action to make them look foolish or to see how they can find ways to interfere with their response.”

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

