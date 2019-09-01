TODAY'S PAPER
Driver killed in crash with police car in Bay Shore, police say

Suffolk County police investigate scene of a motor

Suffolk County police investigate scene of a motor vehicle crash that killed a driver and seriously injured a police officer on Fifth Avenue in Bay Shore Sunday morning. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
A driver was killed and a police officer was seriously injured in a collision in Bay Shore Sunday morning, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Police said the driver, Ever Menjivar, 28, of Brentwood, was driving a Honda Civic southbound on Fifth Avenue at approximately 6:10 a.m. Police said the vehicle veered into the northbound lane, striking a police vehicle, near Spur Drive South.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Suffolk County medical examiner’s office, police said.

The officer in the police vehicle was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release. The officer's name was not released.

The crash is under investigation, police said.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

