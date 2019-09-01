A driver was killed and a police officer was seriously injured in a collision in Bay Shore Sunday morning, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Police said the driver, Ever Menjivar, 28, of Brentwood, was driving a Honda Civic southbound on Fifth Avenue at approximately 6:10 a.m. Police said the vehicle veered into the northbound lane, striking a police vehicle, near Spur Drive South.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Suffolk County medical examiner’s office, police said.

The officer in the police vehicle was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release. The officer's name was not released.

The crash is under investigation, police said.