TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Morning
SEARCH
35° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Officer, driver hurt in Huntington crash, Suffolk police say

A Suffolk County patrol car collided with a

A Suffolk County patrol car collided with a 2017 Nissan Altima in Huntington Friday night, according to police. Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

A Suffolk County police officer and a motorist were briefly hospitalized for minor injuries Friday night after a crash in Huntington, police said.

A man driving a 2017 Nissan Altima was headed east on Main Street at 11:30 p.m. when he was turning left on Stewart Avenue and crashed into a Suffolk police cruiser headed west on Main Street, police said.

The police officer and the driver were taken to Huntington Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

At the Zouji Dumpling House in Glen Cove, Coronavirus fears impacting Long Island businesses
(From left to right) NIFA Board members Christopher Brown: NIFA stance in negotiations with Nassau unions: Zip it
Catholic Health Services mental health clinicians Yamith Soacha Mental health volunteers help after Puerto Rico quakes
Former Copiague and St. John's star Kia Wright Kia Wright makes presence felt as coach at Copiague
Hank Steinberg, the LI-raised creator and executive producer The LI creator of 'Without a Trace' is back with a new legal drama
Renee Seman of Long Beach was diagnosed with Renee Seman, 42, ran marathons despite breast cancer diagnosis
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search