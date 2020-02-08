Officer, driver hurt in Huntington crash, Suffolk police say
A Suffolk County police officer and a motorist were briefly hospitalized for minor injuries Friday night after a crash in Huntington, police said.
A man driving a 2017 Nissan Altima was headed east on Main Street at 11:30 p.m. when he was turning left on Stewart Avenue and crashed into a Suffolk police cruiser headed west on Main Street, police said.
The police officer and the driver were taken to Huntington Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.
