TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 26° Good Morning
Overcast 26° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Suffolk police car collides with school minibus in Shirley

A Suffolk County police car and a school

A Suffolk County police car and a school minibus collided at the intersection of McGraw Street and William Floyd Parkway in Shirley on Friday morning, Dec. 15, 2017. Photo Credit: LIHotShots / T.J. Lambui

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Suffolk County police patrol car collided with a school minibus at an intersection on William Floyd Parkway in Shirley early Friday, injuring a Seventh Precinct officer and two adults aboard the bus, police said.

Police said the one student who was aboard the bus was not injured.

The two adults aboard the bus were taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue for evaluation, while police said the officer was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police did not say which school the bus was servicing — and did not release any information about the student.

The crash on William Floyd Parkway at McGraw Street was reported in a 911 call at 7:40 a.m., police said.

Police said the patrol car, assigned to the Seventh Precinct, was southbound on the William Floyd when the minibus, which was eastbound on McGraw, attempted to make a left turn onto the parkway — colliding with the police cruiser.

Fire officials said the Mastic Fire Department and a crew from Shirley Ambulance responded to the scene.

Police said the intersection was closed for more than 1 1⁄2 hours. Additional details were not immediately available.

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Participating Applebee's are offering $1 Long Island Iced LI chain offering $1 Long Island Iced Tea
Commuters face the cold at the Mineola LIRR Forecast: Up to 3 inches of snow expected on LI today
‘Wizard of Oz’ event coming to LI theater
A two-vehicle accident involving a police vehicle forced Police: Officer in stable condition after crash
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town Police Cops seek whoever stole, crashed dump truck
Gregory Jackson of Brooklyn was arrested Thursday, Dec. Footprints in snow help catch thief, cops say
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE