A Suffolk County police patrol car collided with a school minibus at an intersection on William Floyd Parkway in Shirley early Friday, injuring a Seventh Precinct officer and two adults aboard the bus, police said.

Police said the one student who was aboard the bus was not injured.

The two adults aboard the bus were taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue for evaluation, while police said the officer was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police did not say which school the bus was servicing — and did not release any information about the student.

The crash on William Floyd Parkway at McGraw Street was reported in a 911 call at 7:40 a.m., police said.

Police said the patrol car, assigned to the Seventh Precinct, was southbound on the William Floyd when the minibus, which was eastbound on McGraw, attempted to make a left turn onto the parkway — colliding with the police cruiser.

Fire officials said the Mastic Fire Department and a crew from Shirley Ambulance responded to the scene.

Police said the intersection was closed for more than 1 1⁄2 hours. Additional details were not immediately available.