Services set for former Suffolk Police Commissioner Richard Dormer
There will be a wake for former Suffolk Police Commissioner Richard Dormer Thursday and Friday and funeral services are scheduled for Saturday.
The wake is scheduled for the Nolan & Taylor Funeral Home in Northport on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. There will be additional hours Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
A Mass will be said at St. Philip Neri Church in Northport on Saturday at 9:15 a.m.
Dormer, 79, died Sunday at his home in Northport, his family said.
He served as Suffolk police commissioner for eight years, retiring in 1993.
Comments
