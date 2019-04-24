TODAY'S PAPER
Services set for former Suffolk Police Commissioner Richard Dormer

Then-Suffolk Police Commissioner Richard Dormer during a news

Then-Suffolk Police Commissioner Richard Dormer during a news conference in 2011. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Newsday Staff
There will be a wake for former Suffolk Police Commissioner Richard Dormer Thursday and Friday and funeral services are scheduled for Saturday.

The wake is scheduled for the Nolan & Taylor Funeral Home in Northport on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. There will be additional hours Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

A Mass will be said at St. Philip Neri Church in Northport on Saturday at 9:15 a.m.

Dormer, 79, died Sunday at his home in Northport, his family said.

He served as Suffolk police commissioner for eight years, retiring in 1993.

By Newsday Staff

