Officer transporting suspect involved in car crash, cops say

A minor fender bender in Huntington Station involving a marked police patrol unit resulted in a suspect under police transport and the driver of a second vehicle being taken to a hospital for observation late Sunday, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the crash occurred at about 11:20 p.m. near Lenox Road and 17th Street.

A police officer was transporting a man under arrest to the Second Precinct when the marked unit became involved in the minor crash with a 2012 BMW, police said. Police said the female driver of the BMW and the arrestee were both transported to Huntington Hospital for observation and later released, the suspect to police custody.

Additional details were not available.