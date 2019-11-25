TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
SEARCH
38° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Officer transporting suspect involved in car crash, cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A minor fender bender in Huntington Station involving a marked police patrol unit resulted in a suspect under police transport and the driver of a second vehicle being taken to a hospital for observation late Sunday, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the crash occurred at about 11:20 p.m. near Lenox Road and 17th Street.

A police officer was transporting a man under arrest to the Second Precinct when the marked unit became involved in the minor crash with a 2012 BMW, police said. Police said the female driver of the BMW and the arrestee were both transported to Huntington Hospital for observation and later released, the suspect to police custody.

Additional details were not available.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Sylvia and Arek Piatkowski show their Old Bethpage Avoiding agents, some LIers sell home on their own
Homeowner Lesly in the courtyard of her house Sea Cliff's house within a house
A master plan for Lindenhurst is to be Draft offers glimpse of improvements to Lindenhurst's downtown
Former NIFA director John Buran. John Buran resigns as NIFA director 
Volunteers Patty Morris of New Hyde Park and HIV/AIDS patients, volunteers celebrate Thanksgiving
Brookhaven Town is increasing its snow removal budget Brookhaven ups funding for road repairs, snow removal
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search