Detectives are seeking the public’s help finding a Huntington Station teen who went missing last week.
Wendy Velasquez, 16, was last seen Oct. 10 at her home and was reported missing two days later, Suffolk County police said Wednesday in a news release.
Police described Velasquez as “Hispanic, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.”
Police said detectives “do not suspect foul play.”
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.