A Suffolk police officer shot and killed a man in Manorville after being called to investigate a 911 call about a "suspicious person lying in the back seat of a vehicle" late Thursday night, Suffolk police said.

The officer was dispatched to Bauer Avenue at about 10:45 p.m., police said.

"The officer engaged him, and a struggle ensued. The officer fired his gun, striking the man," the police said in a statement.

The man, whose identity has not been confirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment, the police added, without specifying the reason.

A knife was recovered from the man who died, police said.

Suffolk's homicide section is working with the state Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation in a probe of the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates