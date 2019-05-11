TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk officer injured in two-car crash in Coram

A Suffolk County police officer was injured in a two-car crash in Coram on Saturday night. The officer was hospitalized for treatment. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A Suffolk County police officer was involved in a crash in a department cruiser Saturday night in Coram, Suffolk police said.

The officer, who was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, was not identified.

The crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. when the “police vehicle was responding to the scene of another call when it collided with another vehicle,” police said in an email.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

