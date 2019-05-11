Suffolk officer injured in two-car crash in Coram
The officer, who was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, was not identified.
A Suffolk County police officer was involved in a crash in a department cruiser Saturday night in Coram, Suffolk police said.
The crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. when the “police vehicle was responding to the scene of another call when it collided with another vehicle,” police said in an email.
No other injuries were reported, police said.
