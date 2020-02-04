Smoke billowed through the Ecker Avenue home in West Babylon and Theresa Hoffman, waked from a sound sleep and lacking her eyeglasses, couldn't see a thing.

The fire was getting worse and panic quickly set in. Where were her children, Nicholas, 12, and Ian, 6? What about her husband, Jason, and Riley, the family's Jack Russell terrier?

Through the suffocating smoke Hoffman caught a glimpse of a flashlight, and heard the calming voice of Suffolk Police Officer Avital Donnenfeld directing her family to safety.

Members of the Hoffman family — with the exception of Riley, who was too scared to leave the burning home — escaped the predawn blaze on the final morning of 2019 only minutes before the ranch-style house fully engulfed in flames.

On Tuesday, the family reunited with Donnenfeld, who received a proclamation from the county for his heroics.

"You don't find too many people that are willing to go into the danger," said Theresa Hoffman, a fourth grade teacher in Queens, at a news conference at the First Precinct in West Baylon. "And that's what Officer Donnenfeld did for us that morning. He went into the danger when most people are trying to run away … We are safe because of you."

Donnenfeld, a 14-year department veteran, said he never thought twice about running into the burning home — even without proper equipment or backup from the fire department, which was still minutes away.

"If there is a child, adult or human life inside I am not going to stop until I find that person and bring them out," he said.

Donnenfeld was completing routine patrols and heading to the First Precinct shortly before 4 a.m. on Dec. 31 when he observed what he believed was smoke coming from a nearby home. Donnenfeld looked for the source and found smoke emanating from 197 Ecker Ave.

Without hesitation, Donnenfeld burst through the door just as the boys raced out to the curb. The officer then directed Theresa and Jason, who was in the shower when the fire started in the garage, safely out of the home. He then knocked on several neighbors' doors, alerting them to the fire.

"At close to 4 o'clock in the morning, when most of us are sleeping, Officer Donnenfeld jumped into action, risked his own life and ensured the safety of this family," said Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Donnenfeld's swift action likely saved four lives.

"We don't always get to see outcomes like this one," Bellone said. "But I have no doubt that everyone involved here is safe, and we had such a positive outcome, because of the quick thinking and bravery of Officer Avital Donnenfeld."

The officer, who brought gifts for the boys and shared a hug with Theresa Hoffman, said he was just grateful the family was safe.

"We touch people's lives in different ways," he said. "When you get a smile or a hug or a tear that's the greatest compliment that you can have."

The cause of the fire was deemed "inconclusive" and the home, which the Hoffmans purchased in 2007, will be gutted and rebuilt. The family, which is renting a home on the other side of town, have replaced many lost items, in part through $30,000 in donations raised by friends and neighbors.

"We are the luckiest people alive," Theresa Hoffman said. "Yes we lost things that day. And yes we lost our beloved animal. But what we have gained from this community — I have more now than I had before."