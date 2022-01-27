A Southampton Village police officer has been suspended without pay after he was arrested for trespassing in a Manorville neighbor’s house on Christmas Eve, according to Suffolk police and the village.

Lee Pulliam, 34, of Manorville, entered a neighbor’s home during a dispute about 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 24 through an unlocked door without permission, Suffolk police said. Pulliam was charged with second-degree criminal trespass on Jan. 18 following an investigation by Seventh Precinct officers, according to police.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 7 in Suffolk County First District Court in Central Islip.

The village board voted 5-0 during its meeting Tuesday to suspend Pulliam without pay for 30 days, according to a resolution.

Neither a representative for the Southampton Village PBA nor Pulliam, who according to the village was hired in 2009 and whose 2021 salary was $152,212.58, returned calls seeking comment. Village Mayor Jesse Warren declined to comment, saying it is a personnel matter.

The resolution notes that acting village Police Chief Suzanne Hurteau "preferred disciplinary charges against Officer Pulliam." She could not be reached for comment.

Under state civil service law, an employee facing disciplinary charges is entitled to a hearing. Under the law the village can suspend the employee for 30 days, but if the disciplinary charge is not resolved in that time, the employee must be reinstated to the payroll.