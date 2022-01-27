TODAY'S PAPER
The Southampton Village board voted 5-0 during its

The Southampton Village board voted 5-0 during its Jan. 25 meeting to suspend police officer Lee Pulliam without pay for 30 days, according to a resolution. Shown is the police department headquarters. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A Southampton Village police officer has been suspended without pay after he was arrested for trespassing in a Manorville neighbor’s house on Christmas Eve, according to Suffolk police and the village.

Lee Pulliam, 34, of Manorville, entered a neighbor’s home during a dispute about 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 24 through an unlocked door without permission, Suffolk police said. Pulliam was charged with second-degree criminal trespass on Jan. 18 following an investigation by Seventh Precinct officers, according to police.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 7 in Suffolk County First District Court in Central Islip.

The village board voted 5-0 during its meeting Tuesday to suspend Pulliam without pay for 30 days, according to a resolution.

Neither a representative for the Southampton Village PBA nor Pulliam, who according to the village was hired in 2009 and whose 2021 salary was $152,212.58, returned calls seeking comment. Village Mayor Jesse Warren declined to comment, saying it is a personnel matter.

The resolution notes that acting village Police Chief Suzanne Hurteau "preferred disciplinary charges against Officer Pulliam." She could not be reached for comment.

Under state civil service law, an employee facing disciplinary charges is entitled to a hearing. Under the law the village can suspend the employee for 30 days, but if the disciplinary charge is not resolved in that time, the employee must be reinstated to the payroll.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

