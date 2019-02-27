Suffolk County authorities will announce on Wednesday a new online system that will allow residents to file police reports for fender benders, lost items, identify theft and other minor incidents without having to travel to a precinct house or wait for officers to come to them.

Suffolk Police will be the first department in the Long Island/New York City area to offer online police reports, County Executive Steve Bellone and Commissioner Geraldine Hart said Tuesday. The closest community in New York state with a similar system is Syracuse, they said.

“We want to utilize technology to deliver services to residents in a more efficient way,” Bellone said.

The new system, which will be offered in English and Spanish through the Suffolk County Police Department’s website (SuffolkPD.org), will also free up officers so they can focus on more serious situations, Hart said.

“This allows us to respond more quickly to emergencies, and do it in a more efficient fashion,” Hart said.

The time and resources saved could be substantial, Hart said. Suffolk police took 6,726 lost and found reports, 3.886 property damage reports and 4,973 criminal mischief reports in 2018, she said.

The types of crimes that can be reported online also include harassing communications and identify theft. Incidents related to emergencies, schools, domestic violence, hate crimes and threats of physical violence will still have to be filed at precinct houses.

Suffolk police have already received about 100 online reports since the program’s soft launch in October. It will be formally unveiled with a news conference Wednesday.