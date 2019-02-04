TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Evening
35° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Man who dropped off drug overdose victim at hospital has been identified

Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip,

Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, seen on Dec. 15, 2016. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk police say they have identified the man who dropped a passenger — who had overdosed on drugs  — at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip in December.

The male passenger died a short time after he was brought to the hospital’s emergency room on Dec. 23, at 10:05 p.m., police said. “The death does not appear criminal in nature,” police said.

The man drove away after hospital staff moved the passenger from his car. Police had sought the public's help identifying the man.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Rep. Lee Zeldin talks about the completion of Zeldin: $3M dredging project to help boaters
Fog blankets County Road 101 in Medford on Forecast: Enjoy the warmth 'while you can'
Police said they have arrested, top row, from Cops: 5 women stole from Victoria's Secret
Suffolk County Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) at Trotta expected to make Suffolk County exec run
Harendra Singh is seen outside federal court in Power on Trial: Singh testifies; defense gets its turn
Suffolk County Legis. Tom Cilmi, center, the GOP GOP, Bellone trade barbs over arts funding