Suffolk police say they have identified the man who dropped a passenger — who had overdosed on drugs — at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip in December.

The male passenger died a short time after he was brought to the hospital’s emergency room on Dec. 23, at 10:05 p.m., police said. “The death does not appear criminal in nature,” police said.

The man drove away after hospital staff moved the passenger from his car. Police had sought the public's help identifying the man.