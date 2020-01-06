TODAY'S PAPER
Homeless man living in Riverside who said assailant hit him in head dies

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a homeless man who reported an assailant hit him in the head last week in Riverhead, Suffolk County police said.

Wayne Sapiane, 65, died Sunday at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, police said in a statement Monday.

Sapiane had told cops that he was struck in the head Jan. 2, by an unknown male, near West Main Street in Riverhead, officials said. Town police with Riverhead and Southampton responded, officials said. Sapiane was first treated at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, police said.

Sapiane was homeless but was living in Riverside, police said.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine Sapiane’s cause of death, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives with the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-220-TIPS.

