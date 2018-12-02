TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
55° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Riverhead man charged in Huntington Station robbery

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

A Riverhead man was arrested and charged in connection with the armed robbery of a Huntington Station gas station Saturday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

Jesse Huber, 40, entered a BP station at 272 Jericho Tpke. with a handgun about 1:30 p.m. and demanded cash, police said. A clerk handed over an unknown amount of money to Huber, who fled the scene.

Nine hours later and following an investigation by Second Squad detectives, police arrested Huber at the Commack Motor Inn. He was charged with first-degree robbery.

Huber was held overnight at the Second Precinct and is expected to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Vera

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

A vehicle navigates through minor street flooding on Forecast: Wet Sunday, then a brief warmup
Seventh-grade Honors Science student Clohie Clarke, left, uses LI schools take tech to the next level
Brookhaven Town Hall in Brookhaven on Oct. 9, Town asks state to repave pothole-ridden ramps
Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen, along with Town makes it easier to complain about potholes
This Port Washington home is on the market $1.695 million LI home tied to J.P. Morgan Jr.
Vince Taldone, left, Angela Huneault, Siris Barrios, Paola Group effort to beautify East End park