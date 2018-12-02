A Riverhead man was arrested and charged in connection with the armed robbery of a Huntington Station gas station Saturday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

Jesse Huber, 40, entered a BP station at 272 Jericho Tpke. with a handgun about 1:30 p.m. and demanded cash, police said. A clerk handed over an unknown amount of money to Huber, who fled the scene.

Nine hours later and following an investigation by Second Squad detectives, police arrested Huber at the Commack Motor Inn. He was charged with first-degree robbery.

Huber was held overnight at the Second Precinct and is expected to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Central Islip.