Off-duty Suffolk officer shoots burglary suspect in Patchogue, police say

Suffolk County police investigate a scene where shots were fired on East 3rd Street off Waverly Avenue in Patchogue on Monday. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Deon J. Hampton and Michael O'Keeffe deon.hampton@newsday.com, michael.okeeffe@newsday.com @deonjhampton
An off-duty Suffolk County officer shot and wounded a burglary suspect during a confrontation in Patchogue early Monday, police said.

The Fifth Precinct officer heard a description of a burglary suspect over his radio about 2:15 a.m., according to Suffolk police. The officer, still in his uniform but off-duty, was driving home minutes later when he saw a man fitting the description of the suspect walking on Waverly Avenue near East 3rd Street.

When the officer approached the suspect, the man became combative and assaulted him, police said in a statement.  The officer deployed his Taser twice but it was not effective.

The officer shot the 33-year-old suspect once in the torso, according to the SCPD. The suspect, who was not immediately identified by police, was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the officer is a five-year veteran of the department but did not release his name. He was also transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

The Suffolk police homicide squad is investigating the incident.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

