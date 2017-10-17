A missing Stony Brook man with dementia has been located, police said.

Suffolk County police had issued a Silver Alert on Monday for Rocco Pesola, 89, who had last been seen Sunday at about 1 p.m. leaving the home of a relative in St. James.

Police said later Monday that he had been located unharmed.

A Silver Alert is issued for missing individuals who have special needs or cognitive issues.

With Newsday Staff