A missing Stony Brook man with dementia has been located, police said.
Suffolk County police had issued a Silver Alert on Monday for Rocco Pesola, 89, who had last been seen Sunday at about 1 p.m. leaving the home of a relative in St. James.
Police said later Monday that he had been located unharmed.
A Silver Alert is issued for missing individuals who have special needs or cognitive issues.
With Newsday Staff
