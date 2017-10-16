Police are asking for help in locating a missing 89-year-old Stony Brook man who suffers from dementia.
Suffolk County police said Rocco Pesola, of Knolls Drive, was last seen Sunday at about 1 p.m. leaving the home of a relative in St. James.
Police have now issued a Silver Alert for the man, who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 180 pounds, described as having brown eyes and white hair. He was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue with New York plates BVY 6910. Police said he wore a blue vest over a flannel shirt with khaki pants and sneakers.
A Silver Alert is issued for missing individuals who have special needs or cognitive issues.
Police are asking anyone who might have information about Pesola to call 911 or the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.
