Two dog owners were injured trying to separate their dogs in a dogfight Sunday night in Terryville, police said.
The identities of the two owners were not released.
Suffolk County police said both were transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening.
Police said a female dog owner was “outside with her dog” on Champlain Street when two dogs attacked her dog at 7:05 p.m.
The owner of the two dogs and the female dog owner then attempted to separate the animals, with both owners being injured in the process, Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers.
Police did not disclose those injuries.
Police said Suffolk SPCA, the Brookhaven Town Animal Shelter and the Suffolk Department of Health all were notified, but did not disclose if the dogs were injured.
The investigation is continuing, Meyers said.
