Police: Woman injured by gunshot in East Farmingdale

Police at the scene where a stray bullet from gunshots fired during an altercation in an East Farmingdale parking lot on Route 109 late Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2014, wounded a woman. Credit: Paul Mazza

By GARY DYMSKIgary.dymski@newsday.com

A stray bullet from gunshots fired during an altercation in an East Farmingdale parking lot late Tuesday wounded a woman, Suffolk County police said.

First Squad detectives are investigating the shooting in which a woman, 18, was struck in the thigh at about 11:55 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Theater 294 at 294 Rte. 109.

Police said the woman was a bystander in the lot and that the altercation broke out during a party in which about 150 attended.

Several gunshots were fired during the fight, police said in a news release, and the woman was hit in the right thigh by a bullet.

She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477, text "SCPD" with your message to 274637 (CRIMES) or visit tipsubmit.com.

All information will be kept confidential.

