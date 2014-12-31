Police: Woman injured by gunshot in East Farmingdale
A stray bullet from gunshots fired during an altercation in an East Farmingdale parking lot late Tuesday wounded a woman, Suffolk County police said.
First Squad detectives are investigating the shooting in which a woman, 18, was struck in the thigh at about 11:55 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Theater 294 at 294 Rte. 109.
Police said the woman was a bystander in the lot and that the altercation broke out during a party in which about 150 attended.
Several gunshots were fired during the fight, police said in a news release, and the woman was hit in the right thigh by a bullet.
She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where she was listed in good condition, police said.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477, text "SCPD" with your message to 274637 (CRIMES) or visit tipsubmit.com.
All information will be kept confidential.