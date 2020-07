A Freeport man was found unresponsive in a Stony Brook pool Sunday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

Sixth Precinct police officers responded to 5 Harmon Court at about 2 p.m. after Anthony Leo was found unresponsive in a pool outside the residence.

Leo, 78, of Freeport, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.