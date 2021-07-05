TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Man found dead in Poospatuck Reservation home, Suffolk cops say

Investigators at scene where a man was discovered

Investigators at scene where a man was discovered dead on the Poospatuck Reservation in Mastic on Sunday. Credit: James Carbone

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

A man was found shot dead in his home Sunday morning on the Poospatuck Reservation in Mastic, according to the Suffolk County Police.

Josue Bedell, 47, was found by police officers summoned by his family’s 911 call at 10:05 a.m. "requesting a wellness check." The family hadn’t been able to reach him since Saturday, according to a police news release.

He was found at the Poospatuck Lane home "with a gunshot wound," according to the release, which did not say whether the department had identified any suspect or motive.

The reservation is occupied by the Unkechaug Indian Nation.

The Poospatucks ("where the waters meet") were present on Long Island in the 1600s when Dutch and English settlers arrived.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau police on Hudson Avenue in Roosevelt where
Cops: One dead, two injured in Roosevelt shootings
"Island Water Park" location on Middle Country Road
Water park with 'a little of everything' may finally arrive in Riverhead by fall
Homes along Greenway Terrace in Lake Grove.
Centrally located Lake Grove abounds in green space
A Massapequa resident with tax bill outside of
Assessment reductions spike in Nassau
Tim and Christina McCabe at home in North
LI man who has battled kidney issues now needs a liver
Jones Beach State Park 4th of July Fireworks.
Fireworks dazzle at Jones Beach as traditional Fourth celebration returns
Didn’t find what you were looking for?