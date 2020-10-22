TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
71° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Woman attacked on trail in Port Jefferson Station

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Police are investigating an attack Wednesday morning of a woman walking along the Greenway Trail in Port Jefferson Station by a man who, detectives said, knocked her down and made sexual comments.

Suffolk County police said the incident happened about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, about 1/4 mile from the eastern entrance to the trail. They said the 54-year-old victim wasn't injured.

Police said the woman was walking when the attacker "tackled her from behind." Once knocked to the ground, police said, the man placed his hand over the woman's mouth and "made comments that were sexual in nature."

The man then fled when another trail walker approached and the victim screamed, police said.

Police described the assailant as a man in his 30s, approximately 5-foot-10 and heavy set. He wore a black sweatshirt with green sweatpants that had a black stripe down the side, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident or the attacker to call Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Ramzan Antooa sits outside Nassau Criminal Court in Nassau DA: Ex-Belmont worker caused racehorse's death
Town of Hempstead department heads are charged with Hempstead takes $20M from reserves to balance 2021 budget
A medical professional administers a COVID-19 swab Wednesday Cuomo: 'Red Zone' restrictions for COVID-19 clusters will 'come and go'
Tom Toy, maritime lawyer and longtime Rockville Centre Tom Toy, maritime lawyer who gave back to the community, dies at 83
Fresh Food Supermarket on Montauk Highway in Oakdale LI grocery offering discount to Trump supporters
Suffolk held its first virtual tour and interactive Program gives high schoolers chance to explore careers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search