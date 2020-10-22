Cops: Woman attacked on trail in Port Jefferson Station

Police are investigating an attack Wednesday morning of a woman walking along the Greenway Trail in Port Jefferson Station by a man who, detectives said, knocked her down and made sexual comments.

Suffolk County police said the incident happened about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, about 1/4 mile from the eastern entrance to the trail. They said the 54-year-old victim wasn't injured.

Police said the woman was walking when the attacker "tackled her from behind." Once knocked to the ground, police said, the man placed his hand over the woman's mouth and "made comments that were sexual in nature."

The man then fled when another trail walker approached and the victim screamed, police said.

Police described the assailant as a man in his 30s, approximately 5-foot-10 and heavy set. He wore a black sweatshirt with green sweatpants that had a black stripe down the side, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident or the attacker to call Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.