Four people were on a 35-foot boat when it caught fire Sunday afternoon near the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson ferry terminal and Danford's marina, fire officials said.

The Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to the scene at 12:50 p.m, officials said.

At least one person sustained minor injuries and was taken to University Medical Center in Stony Brook, said Port Jefferson Second Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Barton.

He said the boat was “free standing” near the docking area when the fire started.

The fire is under investigation by the Suffolk County Arson Squad.

Port Jefferson Fire Chief Brennan Homes told News12 his department was notified about the fire by a Lake Grove Fire Marshall who was on the docks at the time.

When the fire department arrived, the boat was fully engulfed in flames and floating towards the Danfords dock, Homes told News12. At one point, the boat got within 10 feet of the other boats but crews pushed it into open space.

Both of the department's fireboats sprayed fire-retardant foam on the boat to extinguish the fire. They were assisted by Terryville Fire Department, Setauket Terryville Fire Department and Mount Sini Terryville Fire Department as well as Port Jefferson Volunteer Ambulance Squad.