An off-duty Suffolk County cop walking in the Village of Port Jefferson with his wife helped resuscitate a 62-year-old man who had collapsed and become unconscious, Suffolk police said Sunday.

Officer Michael Mason, who works in the Marine Bureau, saw the man collapse at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday near 200 East Broadway, according to the police news release.

Mason performed CPR and sought help from 911, which dispatched officers Christopher Sakowsky and Angelica Nebel, who helped.

Sakowsky shocked the man with a defibrillator, according to the release, which said the man was brought by ambulance to a hospital, where he was admitted.

His name wasn’t released.