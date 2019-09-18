TODAY'S PAPER
Port Jefferson ferry evacuated after 'misunderstanding' about threat

Suffolk County police converge at the Port Jefferson

Suffolk County police converge at the Port Jefferson Ferry Terminal to investigate an incident in which two passengers were overhead making a threat. It was later determined to be a 'misunderstanding," police said.   Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Suffolk police evacuated the Port Jefferson ferry Wednesday afternoon after a passenger was overheard discussing the potential to put a bomb on the boat, authorities said.

Police determined the incident was noncriminal and no explosives were found.

Authorities said they received a 911 call at around 1:20 p.m. concerning a passenger who had been discussing the possibility of putting an explosive on the ferry, which is operated by the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company.

Police interviewed passengers, who were asked to disembark at the Port Jefferson ferry terminal, and determined the incident was a "misunderstanding," police said in a statement.

The ferry was headed for Bridgeport, Connecticut. 

Officials with the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

