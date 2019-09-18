Port Jefferson ferry evacuated after 'misunderstanding' about threat

Suffolk police evacuated the Port Jefferson ferry Wednesday afternoon after a passenger was overheard discussing the potential to put a bomb on the boat, authorities said.

Police determined the incident was noncriminal and no explosives were found.

Authorities said they received a 911 call at around 1:20 p.m. concerning a passenger who had been discussing the possibility of putting an explosive on the ferry, which is operated by the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company.

Police interviewed passengers, who were asked to disembark at the Port Jefferson ferry terminal, and determined the incident was a "misunderstanding," police said in a statement.

The ferry was headed for Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Officials with the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.