Long Island

Mount Sinai man killed in Port Jefferson head-on crash, police say

By Matthew Chayes
A Mount Sinai man was killed Monday in a head-on crash in Port Jefferson, Suffolk police said.

Kenneth Regan, 63, was driving a 2005 Buick westbound at about 2:45 p.m on North Country Road when he attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot at 70 North Country Rd., "and collided with a 2013 Toyota being driven eastbound by Leanne Schreiber," Suffolk police said in a news release Monday night. Regan was taken to Mather Hospital, across from the crash site, where he was pronounced dead, and Schreiber, 37, of Miller Place, sustained minor injuries, as did a passenger in her Toyota, police said.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

