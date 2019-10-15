A Mount Sinai woman was killed Tuesday morning in a single-car crash in Port Jefferson Station, Suffolk County police said.

Kaitlyn Schaal, 19, was driving a 2001 Jeep Cherokee southbound on Old Town Road when the vehicle crossed the northbound lane and struck a tree on the east side of the road at Greenhaven Drive, police said. The crash happened at 6:03 a.m.

Schaal was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.