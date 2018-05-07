A Garden City builder plans to complete a $65 million Port Jefferson Station retirement community in two years, the Brookhaven Town Industrial Development Agency has announced.

Benjamin Development Co. is building the 244-unit development on 27 acres of vacant land on Bicycle Path, IDA officials said in a news release. The IDA has approved tax breaks and other economic incentives for the project.

The complex, when completed, is expected to include 64 two-bedroom townhouses, 36 one-bedroom units, 144 two-bedroom apartments, a clubhouse and a sewage-pumping facility, IDA officials said in a news release. Officials said 15 percent of the units would be “affordable,” in accordance with state laws requiring large Long Island housing complexes to reserve homes for tenants earning less than 80 percent of the region’s median income.

The project is expected to create 400 construction jobs and 24 permanent positions, IDA officials said.