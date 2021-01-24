Suffolk police are investigating nearly 40 incidents of vandalism discovered early Saturday in Port Jefferson Station and Selden, authorities said.

Dozens of vehicles and one home were vandalized between 1:20 a.m. and 3:20 a.m., police said. In most cases it appeared the suspect used a BB gun to shoot the vehicles' windows. Surveillance footage captured a red SUV in the area that police said was driven by the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Sixth Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8674 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.