Cops: Dozens of vehicles vandalized in Port Jefferson Station, Selden

Suffolk County police are looking for the red

Suffolk County police are looking for the red SUV seen in this surveillance image wanted in connection with the vandalism of about 40 vehicles and at least one house in the Selden and Port Jefferson Station area Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 between 1:20 a.m. and 3:20 a.m. Credit: SCPD

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Suffolk police are investigating nearly 40 incidents of vandalism discovered early Saturday in Port Jefferson Station and Selden, authorities said.

Dozens of vehicles and one home were vandalized between 1:20 a.m. and 3:20 a.m., police said. In most cases it appeared the suspect used a BB gun to shoot the vehicles' windows. Surveillance footage captured a red SUV in the area that police said was driven by the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Sixth Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8674 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

