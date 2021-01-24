Cops: Dozens of vehicles vandalized in Port Jefferson Station, Selden
Suffolk police are investigating nearly 40 incidents of vandalism discovered early Saturday in Port Jefferson Station and Selden, authorities said.
Dozens of vehicles and one home were vandalized between 1:20 a.m. and 3:20 a.m., police said. In most cases it appeared the suspect used a BB gun to shoot the vehicles' windows. Surveillance footage captured a red SUV in the area that police said was driven by the suspect.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Sixth Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8674 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.