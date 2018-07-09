TODAY'S PAPER
Toddler in serious condition after found in Dix Hills home pool, cops say

Suffolk Police and emergency medical workers were called

Suffolk Police and emergency medical workers were called to a home on Kilmer Avenue in Dix Hills after a toddler was found in a backyard pool on Monday.  Photo Credit: Stringer News

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com
A 2-year-old girl is in serious condition after she was revived by emergency responders who found her unresponsive in her family's Dix Hills pool, authorities said Monday. 

Chief Tom Napolitano, of the Dix Hills Fire Department, said his team received a call at around 7 p.m. about a child who had been found in  the inground pool on Kilmer Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find the girl's father performing CPR on her at the side of the pool where she was found, he said.

Responders took her by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip and continued to apply CPR. She was revived and was brought to the hospital, the chief said.

The girl is in serious condition, according to Suffolk police.

"My crew did an outstanding job and I couldn't be more proud," Napolitano said of the rescue. "And our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to the family." 

