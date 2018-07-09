A 2-year-old girl is in serious condition after she was revived by emergency responders who found her unresponsive in her family's Dix Hills pool, authorities said Monday.

Chief Tom Napolitano, of the Dix Hills Fire Department, said his team received a call at around 7 p.m. about a child who had been found in the inground pool on Kilmer Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find the girl's father performing CPR on her at the side of the pool where she was found, he said.

Responders took her by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip and continued to apply CPR. She was revived and was brought to the hospital, the chief said.

The girl is in serious condition, according to Suffolk police.

"My crew did an outstanding job and I couldn't be more proud," Napolitano said of the rescue. "And our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to the family."