Sen. Chuck Schumer stood Wednesday in front of the U.S. post office’s hub in Melville to make an appeal to Congress for billions in funding to the postal service.

Schumer (D-NY) said that many of Long Island’s 7,651 postal workers across 200 facilities could lose their jobs and that postal services may be reduced if the money is not made available.

“We’re saying the post office needs help,” Schumer said. “These are crucial times during COVID, we need mail more than ever.”

Since the pandemic started in March, the Postal Service has suffered a drop in revenue, increased costs for protective equipment and a loss of workers due to the virus, Schumer said. The agency reported last week that it had a net loss for the third quarter of $2.2 billion.

Talks in Congress are currently stalled on a deal for a new coronavirus stimulus package, called “COVID-4” or “Phase 4,” that would include $25 billion — $10 billion for now and $15 billion over the next few years — for the postal service.

Schumer on Wednesday called USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, whom he said he recently spoke with in a private meeting, a “political appointee” who “wants to slash and burn” and is opposed to the funding. DeJoy unveiled plans last week for an overhaul of the postal service that includes reassigning or displacing 23 postal executives.