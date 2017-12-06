TODAY'S PAPER
Preparedness event for houses of worship

The patch of the Suffolk County Police Department.

The patch of the Suffolk County Police Department.

The Suffolk County Police Department is partnering with the Northport Police Department to present a program Thursday about critical incident planning for houses of worship during the holiday season. 

The county police’s Safety in the Sanctuary Program will be presented to approximately 90 clergy and staff representing more than 15 houses of worship throughout the Northport, East Northport, Centerport, Greenlawn and Fort Salonga in advance of the upcoming holidays.

The 60- to 90-minute seminar is designed for houses of worship in preparation for and responding to emergency incidents related to criminal activity, terrorism, or an active shooter and to inspire discussion and offer suggestions for improvements in critical incident planning, organizers said. 

The program is at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 694, 7 Woodside Ave. in Northport.
For more information, contact Northport police at 631-261-7500.

