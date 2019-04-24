Bella Moscato couldn’t believe it when she saw the thick manila envelope addressed to her from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Lake Ronkonkoma sixth grader, who made headlines last month after her English teacher reportedly prohibited her from picking President Donald Trump as her hero for a class assignment, tore open the envelope to find a care package from the White House and a personal letter from the nation’s 45th president.

“I am so excited. The president of the United States sent me a letter,” said Bella, an 11-year-old at Samoset Middle School, who has received words of encouragement from as far away as Australia. “I just can’t believe it.”

The three paragraph letter from Trump thanked Bella for selecting him as her hero and credited her for standing up for herself.

“Everyone deserves to receive the same care and respect we give to ourselves,” the letter reads. “I encourage you to always be yourself and keep making your voice heard. There is no one else like you and our county’s bright future relies upon your leadership.”

The package also included pencils, pens, a ruler and a White House activity book.

Bella first made headlines in March when her English teacher assigned her an assignment to write about her hero. Bella chose Trump for his policies on the economy but reportedly the teacher vetoed the idea, telling the student that the president “spreads negatively and says bad stuff about women.”

Bella says her teacher then instructed her to pick another hero, or one already chosen by another classmate.

Instead Bella called her mother, Valerie Moscato, who called the teacher’s actions “disheartening and disgusting.”

The family has since taken their complaints to the school district and the superintendent.

“This is censoring of a child and shutting down her First Amendment rights,” said Valerie Moscato, 50. “It's not about left or right. It’s about right and wrong.”

A statement from Sachem School District Superintendent Kenneth Graham has called Bella’s account “inaccurate” but did not elaborate.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.





“It is not accurate that this student was told that they were not allowed to conduct research or report on any individual for a school assignment, including President Trump,” Graham said. “To the best of our knowledge, by choice the student is still conducting their project of President Trump."

Bella ended up writing about Trump for her assignment and expects a grade when she returns from spring break.