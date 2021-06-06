Pride car parade rolls through Village of Babylon

The streets of Village of Babylon were filled with rainbow flags, colorful confetti and joy on Sunday afternoon as the second-ever Pride celebration kicked off with a car parade.

"The goal today is for everyone to carry the message of the three A's — acceptance, appreciation and acknowledgment," said Roman, one of the organizers of the event, who goes by one name. "This is our hometown and this is a safe space."

Dozens of vehicles, festooned with balloons, flags and other decorations rolled up Deer Park Avenue from Montauk Highway to Simon Street, as crowds of people lined along the route cheered and danced to music.

June is Pride Month, designated to shine a light on the contributions of the LGBTQ community and its struggle for equality.

Co-organizer Robert McKeown, a teacher in West Babylon and resident of Babylon Village, said he and Roman thought it would take years to organize the large car parade but credited Mayor Mary Adams for helping make it happen this year.

"There’s a lot of moving parts in this but we have all the support — from code enforcement to the village employees to the mayor’s office and the town supervisor," McKeown said. "This truly represents the heart of the village."

Julia Metri and Lauren Turchetti jumped and waved at the cars as they passed. Metri traveled from Massachusetts to New York to celebrate Turchetti’s engagement. The two are nurses and said they were thrilled to be part of an upbeat, outdoor event after a somber, exhausting year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is so beautiful," said Turchetti, who recently moved to Babylon Village. "We are so happy to be celebrating."

"We are nurses and this is what we stood for — support for everyone," Metri said.

Anthony Ward of Deer Park, manager of Lily Flanagan’s, a pub and restaurant in the village, said he could feel the excitement from the crowd as he traveled in a decorated truck with colleagues along the parade.

"It was awesome," he said. "I think it's important for everyone to feel inclusive, together as a family, not only as a village. After 2020, I think we should have learned more than anything that we really actually need each other."

Six-year-old Gabriella Fields of Lindenhurst showed off her homemade flag decorated with hearts and the word "Love."

Her mom, Giovannina St. John, said the car parade and celebration was a good chance to reinforce the importance of equality with her young daughter — and how much more needs to be done.

"I want her to have experiences that will help make her a thinker and she can be a contributor to making things better," she said.