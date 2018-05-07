TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Morning
50° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Twin sisters get free prom dresses thanks to Hampton Bays Library

The drive provides dresses, suits and accessories for teens throughout Suffolk.

From left, twin sisters Talicia Peppe and Cakira

From left, twin sisters Talicia Peppe and Cakira Peppe with the dresses they received from the annual Hampton Bays Public Library prom drive on on May 4, 2018. Photo Credit: Crystal Peppe

By Michael Cusanelli michael.cusanelli@newsday.com
Print

When twin sisters Cakira and Talicia Peppe of Riverhead High School couldn’t afford to buy dresses for their senior prom on June 21, they went to their guidance counselor for help.

That’s when they found out about the annual prom dress drive at the Hampton Bays Public Library, where Long Islanders had donated hundreds of outfits and accessories for families struggling to pay for the prom. The drive is currently being held through Friday.

“That drive really helped a whole lot. I could have never afforded dresses,” said Crystal Peppe, the girls’ mother, who said she was recently laid off from her job. “We were struggling just to pay for their tickets.”

Talicia,17, picked out a pink dress with rhinestones and a Cinderella-style flared bottom, while Cakira picked out a burgundy ball gown with lace when they went to the Hampton Bays Library in April.

“As far as hair and nails and limos go, we’re not gonna go all extravagant, but we’ll do what we can to make sure their day is special,” Crystal Peppe said.

Next year, Cakira plans to attend Five Towns College to study acting, while Talicia will finish her studies in early childhood education at Eastern Suffolk BOCES. And now that they don’t have to worry about finding the perfect dress, they can get ready to celebrate their final days in high school with their friends.

“I think it’s a good thing. It’s really helpful for people who need something like that,” Cakira said of the giveaway. “I’ve been to plenty of dances before, but it’s your last year.”

Other libraries throughout Suffolk are also collecting donations for the drive. Those looking to donate can find out more information by calling Vicky Urbelis, coordinator of the drive and head of Teen Services at Hampton Bays Library at 631-728-6241, ext. 121.

By Michael Cusanelli michael.cusanelli@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk police pull over a caravan of Ferraris Caravan of Ferrari drivers pulled over on LIE
A Mineola jury on Monday deliberates the case Jury deliberates case of man charged in wife’s slay
A Patchogue restaurant owner says he wants to Businessman to propose waterfront hotel in village
The LIRR station in Copiague is among eight Historical markers to be added to rail stations
FBI Special Agent Laura Spence, seen here with FBI agent continues testimony in corruption trial
Partly cloudy skies, light winds are expected on Forecast: Partly sunny, highs in mid-60s on LI