Wrong due date on Huntington property tax notice, says official

The Huntington Receiver of Taxes blames a computer glitch for the wrong due date being printed on property tax reminder notices sent out earlier this month.

A message from Receiver of Taxes Jillian Guthman posted on the town’s website Wednesday apologized for the mistake.

"Due to a computer glitch, some 2nd half property tax reminder notices were printed with incorrect dates. The tax amount is correct," the message said.

The message says because May 31 is a holiday, June 1 is the deadline to pay second half taxes.

Seniors with a Senior Low Income Exemption and/or Enhanced STAR as a direct immediate savings on their tax bill have until June 4 to pay 2nd half property taxes, according to the message on the website.

A town representative said Guthman requested expedited printing of new notices.

The incorrect notices went out May 7. The updated notices will take 1 to 2 days to print at Town Hall once the data is provided to the in-house print shop.