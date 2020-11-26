Huntington officials are advising residents to mail in their property tax payments to avoid waiting on long lines outside of town hall this winter.

Because of building capacity restrictions due to state rules on COVID-19, no more than three people are allowed inside the building to pay their tax property bill.

Receiver of Taxes Jillian Guthman said recognizing the risk the pandemic poses to the community, town officials asked residents to pay their taxes by mail, by dropping the payment in an envelope in the black box outside of town hall labeled ‘Tax Payments Only,’ or by paying online or by phone by visiting https://www.huntingtonny.gov/taxpayment.

"By making a plan to pay property taxes without coming to Town Hall, you do a lot to keep yourself safe and to protect the health of essential workers that are working through this pandemic," Guthman said.

Before the pandemic, officials said an average of 30 people would wait on line inside the building at any given time across the entire tax season, and as many as 50 to 60 people waiting at peak times — Thursdays and Fridays — and with any morning being the busiest time of day.

"Many of our residents who pay in person are elderly and in the high-risk groups for COVID-19," Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said. "We are under strict guidance from New York State. While these measures ensure your safety, it will result in long lines outdoors."

Property tax bills are scheduled to be mailed in mid-December with the first half-payment due Jan. 10, 2021.

Town officials said there would be a small area of reserved parking for those coming to town hall to pay their taxes. For more information contact Guthman’s office at (631) 351-3217 or JGuthman@HuntingtonNY.gov.