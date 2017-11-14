The Islip Town Board has approved an extension giving senior residents more time to pay the second half of their 2017-18 real estate taxes on a primary residence.

The extension, approved at the Oct. 24 board meeting, gives seniors who qualify for New York State’s enhanced School Tax Relief Program — or STAR — tax exemption until June 7 to pay their town property taxes.

Residents of Islip have their tax bill due in December, but the Suffolk County Tax Act allows residents to pay their bill in two halves without penalty as long as residents pay the first half on or before Jan. 10 and the remainder on or before May 31.

The extension allows seniors who qualify to pay the second half five business days later.

Seniors who meet income requirements can receive the enhanced STAR exemption and tax benefit and see their eligibility noted on their tax bill.

The income limit is $86,000 for 2017 and 2018, according to the state Department of Taxation and Finance website. Property owners must be 65 or older to qualify for enhanced STAR.