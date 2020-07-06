Cops: Vehicle hits 2 protesters marching in Huntington

Suffolk police took a driver into custody Monday night after his vehicle struck and injured two protesters at a Black Lives Matter rally in Huntington, authorities said.

Neither the 36-year-old man's identity nor what charges he might face were immediately released by police.

"The man was driving a 2018 Toyota on Broadway when he struck two Black Lives Matter protesters who were standing in the roadway," Suffolk police said in an emailed statement. "Both pedestrians were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver fled the scene and was apprehended a short time later."

The incident happened at about 6:45 p.m., police said.

According to witnesses, 25-30 demonstrators were marching east on Broadway when a gray Toyota RAV4 hit the protesters, witnesses said.

“In my head, I thought he’s going to stop, but he didn’t stop at all,” said Chris McCain, 29, of Freeport. “For this to happen on Long Island is crazy."

Tiandre Tuosto, 25, of West Hempstead, said he was marching when the vehicle hit one of the protesters. Tuosto said he jumped of out of the way and the injured protester rolled to the ground.

The victim had trouble walking afterward and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, Tuosto said.

Suffolk County police were interviewing witnesses at the scene but declined to comment.

The vehicle remained at the scene after police arrested the man but was eventually towed away, witnesses said.

A second man, who was hit in the knee by the vehicle, also was taken away by an ambulance. He would not give his name.

The protest resumed about 8:30 p.m. with a few remaining demonstrators marching to the Huntington Station LIRR depot.