TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Vehicle hits 2 protesters marching in Huntington

Suffolk police at the scene of a protest

Suffolk police at the scene of a protest on Broadway in Huntington Monday. Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

By John Asbury and Antonio Planas john.asbury@newsday.com, antonio.planas@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Suffolk police took a driver into custody Monday night after his vehicle struck and injured two protesters at a Black Lives Matter rally in Huntington, authorities said.

Neither the 36-year-old man's identity nor what charges he might face were immediately released by police.

"The man was driving a 2018 Toyota on Broadway when he struck two Black Lives Matter protesters who were standing in the roadway," Suffolk police said in an emailed statement. "Both pedestrians were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver fled the scene and was apprehended a short time later."

The incident happened at about 6:45 p.m., police said.

According to witnesses, 25-30 demonstrators were marching east on Broadway when a gray Toyota RAV4 hit the protesters, witnesses said.

“In my head, I thought he’s going to stop, but he didn’t stop at all,” said Chris McCain, 29, of Freeport. “For this to happen on Long Island is crazy."

Tiandre Tuosto, 25, of West Hempstead, said he was marching when the vehicle hit one of the protesters. Tuosto said he jumped of out of the way and the injured protester rolled to the ground.

The victim had trouble walking afterward and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, Tuosto said.

Suffolk County police were interviewing witnesses at the scene but declined to comment.

The vehicle remained at the scene after police arrested the man but was eventually towed away, witnesses said.

A second man, who was hit in the knee by the vehicle, also was taken away by an ambulance. He would not give his name.

The protest resumed about 8:30 p.m. with a few remaining demonstrators marching to the Huntington Station LIRR depot.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, on Monday, Officials searching for ways to stem NYC gun violence
Black Lives Matter protestors rally in Montauk Monday. Protest against racism occupies Main Street in Montauk
Lining of jacket where federal authorities say smuggled Airport mechanic charged with smuggling drugs in plane, feds say
Voting booths at West Babylon Junior High School Bill would allow college students to work polling sites
Village of Hempstead Mayor Don Ryan on Monday A call to abolish Hempstead Village fire council over Facebook post
Suffolk County District Administrative Judge C. Randall Hinrichs Top Suffolk judge to retire
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search