PSEG Long Island said Friday it has dropped plans to locate an electric substation at a wooded site on Flamingo Avenue in Montauk and at Edward Ecker Sr. County Park after opposition from the community.

A spokesman said the company will continue to examine other options, including presumably a site north of the East Hampton town recycling center, but he declined to list preferred locations.

"We have eliminated Flamingo Avenue and Edward Ecker Park as potential locations," spokesman David Gaier said. "The community spoke and we listened."

The decision, which PSEG was expected to disclose to town officials Friday, follows months of protests by Montauk residents and Montaukett Indian Nation Chief Robert Pharaoh objecting to the hillside Flamingo Avenue site, which is adjacent to a historic tribal burial and meeting ground, a water recharge area and homes.

"We received a lot of feedback at our April 2 workshop in Montauk and much more since then," Gaier said. "We're continuing to look at options for the substation and will be working on that on days and weeks ahead."

Shaun de Jesus, who led a contingent of Montauk residents in opposition to the Flamingo Avenue site, called PSEG’s decision “a huge positive.”

“I see this as huge for the majority of the 2,500 people who signed our petition, and came around to viewing the utility as a strong ally and partner and we’re really refreshed by the way they handled things,” he said.