PSEG Long Island said it has completed all major work on a cable to supply much-needed power to Shelter Island.

A senior PSEG official on Wednesday confirmed that the cable has been energized, just in time for the peak summer season on the Island, which sits between the East End’s North and South Forks.

PSEG began the project last October and was required to finish the work by May 15. It required drilling three separate tunnels just over a foot in diameter over 3,328 feet between Greenport and Shelter Island, up to 120 feet under the sea bed. Each tunnel was fitted with plastic conduit, but only one will carry a cable. The other two are backups.

Some residents had expressed concerns about the drilling as the work began last fall, but work progressed through the winter with few setbacks aside from minor flooding at the drilling area.

Work on the $30 million cable project followed the failure of a similar project started at a Southold site by a National Grid contractor in 2013. That project was abandoned after equipment malfunctioned.

In addition to providing power for Shelter Island, the project included infrastructure upgrades to Greenport’s electrical system and a $1.3 million access fee to Greenport Village, which will be used to lower village taxes, among other things, officials said.

In addition, the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corp. received a $1.02 million access fee.