Islip Town officials will hold a public hearing in September to consider extending Frontier Airlines' lease at Long Island MacArthur Airport.

The town board voted 4-0 during a meeting Aug. 20 to hold the hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 at town hall.

Councilman John Cochrane was not present during the vote.

According to a resolution, the proposed lease for Frontier is for one year, with a one-year renewal option for four additional years. The lease is for airport space used by the airline, officials said.

Financial details of the proposed lease for Frontier, and how it compared to previous years, were not immediately available.

Frontier began flying from the Ronkonkoma airport in August 2017. The airline plans to add 38 roundtrip flights a week this winter, including daily service to the Florida destinations of Tampa, West Palm Beach and Fort Myers.

In June, Frontier served its 1 millionth passenger since it began operations out of MacArthur.