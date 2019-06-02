Thousands of people lined the streets of Fifth Avenue in Brentwood and North Bay Shore on Sunday to watch and cheer a parade that celebrates Latin American pride and the unity of the area’s many Latino cultures and communities.

As the 53rd annual Puerto Rican/Hispanic Day Parade began at noon just north of the Southern State Parkway, Julio Vigil, 50, leaned on the chain-link fence outside his apartment.

“This is my people, my Hispanic people,” Vigil said in Spanish as a contingent from a local nonprofit walked by and waved.

Dance troupes, politicians and firefighters riding on blaring fire engines were among the other participants.

Vigil emigrated from El Salvador 30 years ago and has lived in Bay Shore for 15. He likes how, unlike in his homeland, he can easily find a Colombian restaurant or, as on Sunday, be exposed to the traditional dancing and other cultural expressions of countries like Ecuador and Mexico. He said he looks forward to watching the parade every year.

“Here you see so many nationalities,” he said. “Central America. The Caribbean. This is the only time you see everyone, different cultures, in one place.”

Yanira Ramirez, 42, of Bay Shore, also a Salvadoran immigrant, was viewing the parade for the first time.

“It’s important the community be united,” Ramirez said in Spanish. “There are differences among our cultures, but on the other hand, no matter where we’re from, we’re all equal.”

This year’s parade features 3,000 people marching in 83 groups, said organizer Margarita Espada, the founder of the Bay Shore-based group that runs the event, Teatro Experimental Yerbabruja.

About 50,000 spectators were expected on the 2-mile parade route, which ends at Third Avenue in Brentwood, she said.

For years after its founding in 1967, the event was called the Puerto Rican Day Parade. “Hispanic” was added in the 1980s to reflect the increasing diversity of Brentwood’s Latin American community.

In 1990, a majority of Latinos in Brentwood were Puerto Rican, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Today, about 15 percent are, and more than half are of Central American background, most of them Salvadoran.

Yet “we care for each other,” Espada said. Long Islanders with roots from across Latin America — as well as non-Latinos — contributed to Puerto Rico’s recovery from Hurricane Maria in September 2017, which killed nearly 3,000 people in Puerto Rico and scores more on other Caribbean islands and caused tens of billions of dollars in damage, said Espada, a native of Puerto Rico.

The “rebirth” of Puerto Rico following the disaster was the theme of this year’s event.

The parade attracts spectators and marchers from across Long Island, and a number of former Brentwood-area residents who now live in places such as Florida or Connecticut plan family visits back to Long Island around the parade, Espada said.

“It’s a cultural memory for people here,” she said.