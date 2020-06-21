TODAY'S PAPER
Queens man dies after crash on Northern State Parkway, officials say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A Queens man died following a two-vehicle crash Saturday night on the Northern State Parkway in Smithtown, State Police said.

Gerald Ramsaran, 49, was driving a 2020 GMC eastbound on the parkway west of Veterans Highway about 8:40 p.m. when he struck the rear driver’s side of a 2017 Chevrolet driven by Metin Takil, 61, of Smithtown. Ramsaran then lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree, police said.

Ramsaran was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he died, police said. Takil was not injured.

State Police are asking for anyone with information regarding the crash to call Troop L headquarters at 631-756-3300.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

