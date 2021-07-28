Hundreds mourn 'brave,' 'religious' father of three killed in Quogue crash

Hundreds of mourners packed the Masjid Darul Quran mosque in Bay Shore on Wednesday afternoon for a funeral prayer for Farhan Zahid, one of five people killed in a crash over the weekend in Quogue.

Mourners watched as his coffin was carried by family members into the mosque, with the coffin draped in a green and gold shroud inscribed with messages from the Quran.

Zahid, 32, a Bay Shore father of three, was an Uber driver in a Toyota Prius that was struck by a Nissan Maxima driven by Justin B. Mendez, 22, of Shirley, according to Quogue police. Mendez, the police chief said this week, was speeding, and an officer had tried unsuccessfully to make a car stop in the moments before the crash.

Three passengers in the Uber were also killed, according to the police: Michael O. Farrell, 20, of Manhasset; his brother, James P. Farrell, 25, of Manhasset; and Ryan J. Kiess, 25, of Manhasset. Kiess’ girlfriend, Brianna M. Maglio, 22, of Garden City, another passenger in the Prius, remained in critical condition, police said.

On Wednesday, following the regular afternoon prayer, Imam Muhammad Ajmal made a funeral prayer before Zahid’s coffin.

"This is the final prayer request to God that the person who left us be forgiven and ask he be granted the highest place in paradise," Ajmal said.

The coffin was led out of the mosque by family members including Zahid’s father and his son before it was taken to burial at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai.

Zahid’s wife Hifsa Ahmad and her daughter prayed in the basement of the mosque and emerged to hug other women after his body was taken to the cemetery.

His father, Zahid Iqbal Qureshi, arrived Tuesday from Pakistan to bury the second youngest of his five sons.

"My son is very brave and religious," he said. "He was very down to earth and helped others and was volunteering. This is a very difficult time, but my son was a person of high integrity."

His father told him his other sons in Pakistan told him to be strong and not to mourn, but to accept the work of God. Farhan Zahid was set to return to Pakistan in October for his sister’s wedding.

Ryan Kiess’ father, Kurt, said the family is postponing Ryan’s funeral until the family of his girlfriend, Brianna Maglio, is able to attend.

"We have no plans until such time that we know that Brianna’s family can join us, so right now, we’re sitting vigil at Bri’s bedside," Kurt said.

He added: "I know it’s not conventionally done this way, but this is what’s good for my family right now. Without Bri’s parents, there’s no closure for Ryan, so we can’t do it. … We’re concentrating on Bri."

Kiess’ dad said Brianna’s condition has slightly improved, but she’s still hospitalized in critical condition and in intensive care.

"We’re devastated, and we’ll never be the same, but we’re praying for Bri, and she’s a little better, and a little better," he said, adding: "Still in a coma, and that’s how it is."

"We still continue to ask for prayers," he said.

For the families, he added, "the prayers are helping and working, so you may or may not believe in that, but that’s what we believe in."

Check back for updates on this developing story.